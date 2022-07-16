The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
This week’s edition of NWA USA can only be described as explosive!
We have Exclusive footage of a backstage altercation that took place between NWA World Television Champion Tyrus and KC Roxx!
Junior Heavyweight veteran Rhett Titus battles new blood Gustavo Aguilar and Matt Vine in a triple threat match!
And in our main event, a red hot Luke Hawx finally has an opportunity to get his hands on Colby Corino!