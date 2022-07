The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

Promos from The Southern Stomper” Luke Hawx, Ricky Morton, Odinson, and the NWA National Heavyweight Champion “The Dane Event” Jax Dane

Caprice Coleman takes on the brash young challenger Joe Alonzo

Jamie Stanley goes one-on-one with “The Looks That Kill” Mercurio