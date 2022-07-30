The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
This week, Wrecking Ball Legursky and Jay Bradley of the Fixers present a very special episode of NWA USA that we’re calling Surge USA! Outside of getting your fix of the Fixers, this episode is also Packed with hard hitting action!
Representing Idolmania Sports Management, the “Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater and Austin Idol’s baby boy Cyon tag against Hale Collinsand and Vik Dalishus of the Now!
We have a four way women’s exhibition pitting former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle against Rylee, Missa Kate, and Paola Blaze!
Newcomer Brady Pierce looks to make an impact against Brett Buffshay in singles competition!
And in our main event, Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp of Father James Mitchell’s Miserably Faithful come to blows with the ILL Begotten’s Alex Taylor and Rush Freeman!