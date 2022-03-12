The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“This week on a special PowerrrSurge edition of NWA USA, we take a look at some of the NWA’s hottest prospects!

Third generation wrestler AJ Cazana takes on the man formerly known as Fable Jake, Magic Jake Dumas. Fan favorite Mims faces off with the boxer-turned-wrestler Diante!

This and more on our last NWA USA before our massive Crockett Cup event in Nashville!”