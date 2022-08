The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“Quad Daddy” Brett Buffshay & Thrillbillly Silas vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/ CJ & NWA National Heavyweight Champion the “Dane Event” Jax Dane

“That Dude” Jamie Stanley vs. The Dojo Cat” KC Roxx

PJ Hawx vs. NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide