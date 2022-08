The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana vs. The Now, Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus

May Valentine & Aron Stevens to take on the verbal test on Jamie Stanley’s Drill

The Cardona Family’s VSK vs. the Rock N’ Rolling legend Ricky Morton