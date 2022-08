The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

Former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay of The Hex vs. Kaci Lennox & Missa Kate!

Matt Vine vs. Mercurio

We’ll hear from the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered, Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy