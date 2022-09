The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

Colby Corino vs. PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo vs. Joe Ocasio in a four way exhibition match

Magic Jake Dumas vs. Luke Hawx

Jax Dane vs. Dak Draper

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and the “Universal Heartthrob” Austin Idol talk wrestling