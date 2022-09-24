The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
The Fixers, Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky, to defend the NWA United States Tag Team Championships against GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater)
The Priest of Punishment Judais vs Thrillbilly Silas in the National Title Tournament to determine who will face Cyon at Hard Times
“Pretty” Peter Avalon takes on Kerry Morton, Joe Alonzo, Mike Bennett, PJ Hawx, and Colby Corino in a Six Man Junior Heavyweight Scramble that will determine who will challenge for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times.