The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

TV Title Five-Person Elimination Qualifying Match: AJ Cazana vs. Mayweather vs. Ricky Morton vs. Jax Dane vs. Marche Rockett

TV Title Five-Person Elimination Qualifying Match: Rush Freeman vs. Max the Impaler vs. Pope vs. Caprice Coleman vs. Jordan Clearwater

Bully Ray vs. Jamie Stanley