The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Eric Jackson and Jaden Newman

Fodder vs. Joe Ocasio

“Adorable” Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana of the Country Gentlemen vs. Rhett Titus & Gustavo

Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce of The Spectaculars vs. Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal & Gaagz The Gymp