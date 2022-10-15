The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) take on Missa Kate and Madi in non-title competition.

The NWA United States Tag Team Champions Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of The Fixers and Matt Vine vs. Alex Taylor and Jeremiah Plunkett of The ILL Begotten and Mercurio.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defends against former NWA World Tag Team Champion Doug Williams.

Anthony Mayweather and Jax Dane in a last man standing match.