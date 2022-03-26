The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“It’s our season two premiere of NWA USA, and we’re got plenty of action for your Saturday afternoon!
The number one contendership for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship hangs in the balance as The Fixers’ Jay Bradley takes on Idolmania Sports Management’s own Marshe Rockett!
The “Future Legend” Kerry Morton is in singles action!
And in our main event, Homicide, our newly crowned NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, defends the title for the second time this week against Doug Williams!”