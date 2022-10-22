The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys, Dirty Dango and JTG!

Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy

“The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman battles Gaagz the Gymp

The TV Title tournament finals with Idolmania Sports Management’s Jordan Clearwater vs. The Country Gentlemen’s AJ Cazana to determine the New NWA World Television Champion