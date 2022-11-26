The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:

Ella Envy vs. Natalia Markova

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton defends against “The Last Bastion Of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino

JTG and Pope vs. Gaagz The Gymp and Judais of the Miserably Faithful