The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
Taya Valkyrie vs. La Rosa Negra
Mercurio vs. Joe Alonzo
Ashley D’Ambrose and Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova and Roxy
Jennacide vs. Ella Envy
