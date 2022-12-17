The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

Taya Valkyrie vs. La Rosa Negra

Mercurio vs. Joe Alonzo

Ashley D’Ambrose and Max The Impaler vs. Natalia Markova and Roxy

Jennacide vs. Ella Envy