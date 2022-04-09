The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
This week’s episode of NWA USA is shrouded in mystery! First, Colby Corino faces a mystery opponent in our opening match! Junior heavyweight standout Ariya Daivari takes on a very disturbed Sal Rinauro! We’ll hear from Natalia Markova! And in our main event, the Fixers battle Marshe Rockett and a mystery partner!