The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“This week’s edition of NWA USA is one you will not soon forget!

The National Wrestling Alliance’s resident illusionist “Magic” Jake Dumas has some tricks up his sleeve! The father-son duo of Ricky and Kerry Morton will join us at the podium!

And in our huge main event, the “National Treasure” Nick Aldis answers the rather verbose challenge offered to him by junior heavyweight standout Ariya Daivari!”