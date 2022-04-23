The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“This week’s NWA PowerrrSurge takeover continues as Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky of the Fixers host this week’s episode of NWA USA! Join them as they talk about exercise, food, rodents, and more!
Plus, there’s going to be plenty of wrestling action! Angelina Love makes her NWA USA debut! One half of the Cardona’s VSK takes on the ILL Begotten’s Alex Taylor!
And in the main event, Taylor’s partner Rush Freeman battles Garrisaon Creed! As with our other PowerrrSurge programming this week, viewer discretion is advised.”