The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
“The NWA National Heayvweight Championship hangs in the balance on this episode of NWA USA!
Current National Champion Jax Dane defends against Marshe Rockett! NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille takes on Kaitlyn Alexis in non-title competition! And if that wasn’t enough, we have a special three way match featuring a member of Miserably Faithful Gaagz the Gymp, one half of the Rude Dudes Jamie Stanley, and KC Roxx!”