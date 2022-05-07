The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
Start your weekend right with an adrenaline-fueled episode of NWA USA! One half of the legendary Rock N’ Roll Express Ricky Morton faces Wrecking Ball Legursky in our main event!
Two of the NWA’s most intense young prospects Natalia Markova and Kenzie Paige collide! And Idolmania Sports Management’s own BLK Jeez takes to the podium!