The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.
NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:
MJ Jenkins makes her NWA debut against one of the toughest women in the NWA, Jennacide! One half of the OGK, Mike Bennett, faces the “Future Legend” Kerry Morton in singles competition!
And in our main event, the “Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino takes on the “Ageless One” Caprice Coleman!
Plus, one half of the Rock N’ Roll Express Ricky Morton speaks on his future in professional wrestling!