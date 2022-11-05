The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition

One half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy vs. Angelina Love

Encore presentation the NWA World Tag Team Title match from NWA 74: La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf & Damien 666) vs The Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx)