The WWE NXT UK brand is back for another new episode of the weekly show that will air this afternoon on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internally.

On today’s show, the one-hour episode will feature the following matches:

-Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven in the final match of the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Blair Davenport vs. Isla Dawn vs. Amale vs. Eliza Alexander to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Women’s Championship