The WWE NXT UK brand is back for another new episode of the weekly show that will air this afternoon on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internally.

On today’s show, the one-hour episode will feature the following matches:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT Tag Titles

-Blair Davenport vs. Amale