The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

On tap for tonight’s show is Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage in an AEW Championship Eliminator bout, the Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone contract signing for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher, as well as AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator bout with The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

Also scheduled for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program this evening is an AEW Continental Championship match with Kazuchika Okada defending against Dax Harwood, the return of HOOK, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron, Will Ospreay and Roderick Strong face-to-face ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, plus Malakai Black answers Adam Copeland’s challenge for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Everett, WA.