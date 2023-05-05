Tonight AEW will be invading Baltimore, Maryland for its weekly episode of Rampage on TNT. As a reminder, today’s show starts at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 PST due to the ongoing NBA and NHL Playoffs. A lineup for Rampage can be found below.

The Firm Deletion

The Firm (Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty) vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & HOOK

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action

Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

TOMORROW celebrate

Cinco de Mayo in a special EARLY timeslot!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT

4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT AEW Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour tomorrow on TNT!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 5, 2023

All of the Rampage matches, aside from the Firm Deletion, was taped after this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.