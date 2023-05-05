Tonight AEW will be invading Baltimore, Maryland for its weekly episode of Rampage on TNT. As a reminder, today’s show starts at 6:30 pm EST/3:30 PST due to the ongoing NBA and NHL Playoffs. A lineup for Rampage can be found below.
The Firm Deletion
The Firm (Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty) vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & HOOK
TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action
Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance
All of the Rampage matches, aside from the Firm Deletion, was taped after this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Spoilers can be found by clicking here.