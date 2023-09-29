Below is the full lineup for this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which was taped immediately following this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite in Colorado. (SPOILERS can be found here) Check it out below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Rocky Romero for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Hardyz & Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Championship

-Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida, winner gets a shot at Saraya and the AEW Women’s Championship at Title Tuesday on October 10th

-The Righteous vs. Gunnar & Caleb Crush.