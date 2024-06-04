The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network with the “go-home” show for their WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is Tony D’Angelo defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Damon Kemp, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace goes one-on-one against Stevie Turner, Jazmyn Nyx battles Thea Hail, plus a special inside look at the NXT Underground match between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

