– Dark Side of the Ring returns on Vice TV this evening at 10/9c with a new episode focusing on WWE Hall of Fame legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham. The official description for the show reads as follows:

“Often imitated, never duplicated, Billy Graham breaks the mold for what a wrestler could be but steroid abuse and battles with the McMahons keeps Graham from the spotlight.”

– WWE has released the first official promotional poster for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on June 7 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA. As noted, the show will take place the same day as the NXT x AAA Worlds Collide event at the Kia Forum in the L.A. area.

– Big E. joined show hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant to discuss the wild Raw After WrestleMania 41 show from Monday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.