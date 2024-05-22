The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 begins winding down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling runs the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California tonight, as the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black, Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron, as well as Will Ospreay & Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a three-way FTW Championship eliminator bout with HOOK vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata with Chris Jericho on commentary, an in-depth preview of Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as appearances by Jon Moxley and Bullet Club Gold.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Bakersfield, CA.