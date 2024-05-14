The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network this evening at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade with Brinley Reece vs. OTM with Jaida Parker, Je’von Evans vs. Noam Dar, Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.

Also scheduled is an appearance by Wes Lee, and Qualifying Matches for WWE NXT Battleground Ladder Match for WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

The top 12 in the Women’s NXT Combine were revealed with these women going on to compete in qualifying matches starting next week to compete at NXT Battleground on June 9 in a Ladder Match to crown the first-ever Women’s North American Champion:

1. Sol Ruca

2. Thea Hail

3. Jaida Parker

4. Brinley Reece

5. Michin

6. Fallon Henley

7. Lash Legend

8. Ivy Nile

9. Izzi Dame

10. Kelani Jordan

11. Tatum,Paxley

12. Wren Sinclair

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.