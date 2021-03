MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

Gino vs. Gringo Loco

World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush’s invitation

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!