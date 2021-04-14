MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday (champion) vs. Gino Medina

World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (champions) vs. Dirty Blondes

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, and more!