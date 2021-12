MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on FITE TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET.

This show is billed as the series finale of MLW Fusion Alpha. MLW will return with the MLW Azteca miniseries starting Thursday, January 6. The following match is advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

-Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi for the MLW Middleweight Championship.