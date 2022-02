MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

*MLW Champion Hammerstone vs. Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

*King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday.

*EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon.