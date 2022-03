MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on FITE and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

*National Openweight Champion Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman.

*MLW Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. mystery opponent.