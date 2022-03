MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on FITE TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

-Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in the Stairway To Hell match.

-Killer Kross returns.

-Gangrel appears.