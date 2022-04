MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

*MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 vs. EJ Nduka & mystery partner.

*Microman & Octagon Jr. & Puma King vs. Arez & Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro.

*Hammerstone: All Acces Continues.

*Ken Broadway vs. Ikuvo Kwon.

*MLW’s investigation into Cesar Duran continues