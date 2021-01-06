MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

Salina de la Renta will drop a bombshell

World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver