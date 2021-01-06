MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.
The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:
Salina de la Renta will drop a bombshell
World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger
Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes
Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver