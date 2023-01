MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET. Here are the matches confirmed for the show:

-Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. and The Billington Bulldogs vs. Alex Kane, Myron Reed, and Mr. Thomas