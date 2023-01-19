MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K
-Cesar Duran introduces “a top Mexican headliner”
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 8 pm ET.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K
-Cesar Duran introduces “a top Mexican headliner”
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.