MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS at 8 pm ET.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the MLW Featherweight Championship is the only match announced thus far for the show. The promotion is likely to announce more for the episode throughout the day.

As previously noted, MLW Underground Wrestling premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT on REELZ.