MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET.

Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro is the only match booked for this week’s show.

More matches will likely be announced as the day goes on. MLW is less than a week from its premiere episode on Reelz next Tuesday.