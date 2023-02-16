MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET.
*Jacob Fatu vs Josh Alexander
*Billie Starkz vs B3CCA
*Doctor Dax vs The Great Moses
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET.
*Jacob Fatu vs Josh Alexander
*Billie Starkz vs B3CCA
*Doctor Dax vs The Great Moses
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.