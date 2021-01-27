MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 7pm ET.

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET. The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Fusion television show:

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi

Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

Tom Lawlor to address allegations & Filthy Island financial woes

Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday