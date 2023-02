MLW presents a new episode of Underground tonight on Reelz at 10pm ET. Here is the lineup for the show:

*MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. John Hennigan.

*La Estrella & Lince Dorado & Microman vs. Azteca Underground’s Delirious & Mini Abismo Negro & Uno with Cesar Duran.

*”Alex Kane makes a bold challenge to the British Bulldogs.”