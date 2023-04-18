MLW has released a full preview for this evening’s edition of Underground on REELZ, which will feature the highly-anticipated War Chamber matchup. The promotion dropped the cold-open tonight’s show yesterday, which you can check out here. Full details can be found below.

MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING tonight at 10pm et / 7pt only on REELZ | How to get REELZ.

For the first-time ever the WAR CHAMBER will be broadcast on REELZ!

The World Heavyweight Champion has linked up with the most dangerous pack of highwaymen in the sport: the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice.

With Mance Warner already having fresh and bloody history with The Calling on MLW UNDERGROUND, the “Southern Psychopath” was itching for another brawl with Rickey Shane Page and the rest of The Calling.

Since last summer, The Calling has plagued MLW. Shrouded in mystery, a who’s who on the roster were decimated and left beaten and unable to compete in MLW. With their bodies littered with a black calling card, the attackers would finally be revealed as “The Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page, Raven, “The Death Fighter” AKIRA and several still to be identified assailants.

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

With the Battle RIOT V just 7 days away, combatants make their selection. Who will have luck on their side? Tune in to REELZ to find out.

With Alex Kane banned from the 2023 Opera Cup, “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith Jr. weighs in on the return of the classic tournament and more.

