Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a rare “Best Of” special looking back at the top moments of 2022.

“WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air in the normal timeslot of 8pm ET on the USA Network. You can see a trailer for the episode below.

It’s likely that tonight’s RAW will include announcements for next week’s live show, or perhaps the 2023 Royal Rumble, and we will keep you updated on any significant happenings.

Next week’s RAW, the first live show of 2023, will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The January 2 RAW will feature RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Alexa Bliss, plus Seth Rollins challenging WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Below is a preview for tonight’s RAW Best Of episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.