The road to TNA Under Siege 2024 wraps up tonight.

TNA iMPACT On AXS TV returns at 8/7c this evening with the TNA Under Siege 2024 “go-home show” for Friday night’s TNA Plus special event.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program is Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita for the TNA Knockouts Championship, Joe Hendry’s apology to Rich Swann & AJ Francis, plus Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin in a TNA X-Division Championship Eliminator bout.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards, as well as Hammerstone vs. Cody Deaner.

May 1, 2024